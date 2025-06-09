Previous
Dinner in the Heat by kimmer50
Photo 3670

Dinner in the Heat

Our deck is in full use with this heat wave.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact