Sea Life by kimmer50
Photo 3674

Sea Life

One of the finds on our crab-trapping day. These appear to be egg cases from a leafy hornmouth snail attached to the empty mussel shell. Also a few barnacles. Nature is pretty amazing!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Kim Capson

