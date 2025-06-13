Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Sea Life
One of the finds on our crab-trapping day. These appear to be egg cases from a leafy hornmouth snail attached to the empty mussel shell. Also a few barnacles. Nature is pretty amazing!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
