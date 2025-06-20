Previous
Past its Prime but Still Pretty by kimmer50
Photo 3681

Past its Prime but Still Pretty

These were bells just days ago and have now become seeds. No longer flowers but still pretty.
20th June 2025

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
