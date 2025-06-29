Previous
I'm Starving! by kimmer50
Photo 3690

I'm Starving!

An old picture.  My little grandson insisted he was starving...so hungry...needed toast.  My daughter made toast, he took this tiny bite and declared that he was now full.


29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact