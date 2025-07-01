Previous
Lots of Spray by kimmer50
Lots of Spray

My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Wet". I went on a whale watch trip with a friend and it was pretty rough coming and going. Lots of spray hitting us as we cruised along.
Kim Capson

