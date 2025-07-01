Sign up
Photo 3692
Lots of Spray
My entry for this week's 52 week challenge "Wet". I went on a whale watch trip with a friend and it was pretty rough coming and going. Lots of spray hitting us as we cruised along.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
365 the Sequel
SM-G991W
Taken
1st July 2025 9:43pm
52wc-2025-w27
