Previous
Next
Perfect Timing by kimmer50
Photo 3693

Perfect Timing

Another picture from yesterday's whale watch trip. This whale swam right past Mt Baker for us!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact