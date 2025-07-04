Previous
Hidden Spider by kimmer50
Photo 3695

Hidden Spider

This little white spider ran under the dahlia petal as we approached.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact