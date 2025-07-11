Previous
Hawaii Martin Mars by kimmer50
Photo 3702

Hawaii Martin Mars

Visit to the BC Aviation Museum to see the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber. My grandsons love it here!
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
