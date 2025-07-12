Previous
Blacksmith in Action by kimmer50
Photo 3703

Blacksmith in Action

We took our grandsons to the BC Forest Discovery Centre today. Such an amazing place! They had blacksmithing demos today and this guy was pretty incredible!
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Kim Capson

