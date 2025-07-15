Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3706
Celebration Thanks
My neighbour passed away recently and his wife asked me to help with the slideshow for his celebration of life. She gave me this beautiful flower arrangement as thanks for helping her. They were married for 67 years.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
4071
photos
18
followers
28
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
15th July 2025 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close