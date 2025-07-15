Previous
Celebration Thanks by kimmer50
Photo 3706

Celebration Thanks

My neighbour passed away recently and his wife asked me to help with the slideshow for his celebration of life. She gave me this beautiful flower arrangement as thanks for helping her. They were married for 67 years.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact