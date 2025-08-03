Previous
Next
Blackberry Season by kimmer50
Photo 3725

Blackberry Season

My hiking group had a few days away in Powell River. It's full blackberry season right now and they were everywhere! This bush has the moon behind it.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact