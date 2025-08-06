Sign up
Photo 3728
Otter on the Run
We saw this very speedy otter as we waited for the ferry home.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
6th August 2025 10:01am
