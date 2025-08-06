Previous
Next
Otter on the Run by kimmer50
Photo 3728

Otter on the Run

We saw this very speedy otter as we waited for the ferry home.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact