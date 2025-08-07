Previous
Heart Reflection by kimmer50
Photo 3729

Heart Reflection

A final picture from our trip...a heart-shaped reflection in the water.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact