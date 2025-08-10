Previous
Gold Medal! by kimmer50
Photo 3732

Gold Medal!

My dragon boat team won a gold medal in our division yesterday. It was a great day of racing!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact