Previous
Etching by kimmer50
Photo 3742

Etching

This is an etching done on a window at my sister-in-law's. My father-in-law did it for her years ago. Such a pretty little bird and flowers. He did nice work.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact