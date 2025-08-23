Previous
Drone View by kimmer50
Photo 3745

Drone View

Our great-nephew brought his drone over to show us. This is the drone view of us watching it fly.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
