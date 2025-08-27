Previous
Weathered Frog by kimmer50
Photo 3749

Weathered Frog

This ceramic frog has sat in our yard year-round since we moved to BC. We don't get very extreme weather but clearly it's been enough to cause some damage.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Kim Capson

