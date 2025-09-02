Previous
View from the Water by kimmer50
Photo 3755

View from the Water

Taken from the dragon boat tonight at practice. We all love this house with it's whimsical decorations. That's a black bear fishing off the lighthouse dock.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact