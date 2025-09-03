Previous
East and West by kimmer50
Photo 3756

East and West

On a recent trip to Canada's east coast to visit family we picked up some local delicacies, lobster-flavoured kettle chips and dulse. Back home on Canada's west coast we plan to enjoy them with a local lager!
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact