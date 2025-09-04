Previous
Smokey Sunset from the Ferry by kimmer50
Smokey Sunset from the Ferry

Heading off to a dragon boat festival on the mainland. The main highway is closed due to a wildfire and we can see the smoke from here.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
