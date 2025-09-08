Sign up
Photo 3761
Fun Banana Slug
Filler: these banana slugs are all over the place when we hike. You have to be patient when trying to take a picture as they will pull in their eye stalks when they are startled.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
4128
photos
18
followers
28
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 11th, 2025
