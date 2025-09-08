Previous
Fun Banana Slug by kimmer50
Photo 3761

Fun Banana Slug

Filler: these banana slugs are all over the place when we hike. You have to be patient when trying to take a picture as they will pull in their eye stalks when they are startled.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 11th, 2025  
