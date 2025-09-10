Previous
Friendship by kimmer50
Photo 3763

Friendship

My husband and I celebrating our recent high school 50th reunion. We started dating in high school so we've been friends for a long time!
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact