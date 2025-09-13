Previous
Game of Thrones by kimmer50
Photo 3766

Game of Thrones

We enjoyed a day trip to Toledo, Spain and toured the place that made the weapons for the tv series Game of Thrones. Some of the swords were way too heavy to even pick up! I have no idea how they would have been used in battle.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1032% complete

