Previous
Next
Madrid Bullfight Ring by kimmer50
Photo 3767

Madrid Bullfight Ring

Today we visited the Madrid bullfight ring. We disagree with bullfights continuing but it was fascinating to see and learn about it.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact