Previous
Evora Chapel of Bones by kimmer50
Photo 3772

Evora Chapel of Bones

Today we visited the Chapel if Bones in Evora, Portugal. It is filled with the bones of people who died years ago. This sign over the entrance says "We bones that are here await yours". It's very sobering.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact