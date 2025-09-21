Previous
Flamenco by kimmer50
Flamenco

Our last night in Spain and we saw an incredible flamenco show. Such high energy! Tomorrow we're off to Morocco.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
