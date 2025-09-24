Previous
Crowd Pleaser! by kimmer50
Photo 3777

Crowd Pleaser!

We enjoyed a dinner show wuth traditional Moroccan music. This guy was the star of the show, spinning his drum and playing up to the crowd.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
