Hassam II Mosque by kimmer50
Photo 3779

Hassam II Mosque

Inside the Hassan II mosque. It's the second largest in Africa. Inside capacity is 25,000 people and outside is 80,000. Main floor is for men and the upstairs area with balcony is for women.
