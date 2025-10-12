Previous
Gratitude Jar by kimmer50
Photo 3795

Gratitude Jar

My grandson made this at school. Such a nice idea. We had it as the centrepiece on the table for our big Thanksgiving family dinner.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact