Previous
Toronto Blue Jays World Series by kimmer50
Photo 3808

Toronto Blue Jays World Series

Canada's only profedsional baseball team is playing in the World Series for the first time since 1993 so of course we are watching.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact