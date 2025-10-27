Previous
Mom's Silver by kimmer50
Mom's Silver

This is my Mom's silver flatware. My daughter doesn't want it so I am donating it to a friend who makes amazing, beautiful jewellery from old silver. She has such talent and creativity and I am excited to see what comes from this!
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
