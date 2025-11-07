Previous
Tiny Forest Life by kimmer50
Photo 3821

Tiny Forest Life

We got in close to take a picture of these tiny mushrooms on today's hike and only then noticed the millipede on the branch above them.
This week's 52 week challenge "Black and white".
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Kim Capson

kimmer50
