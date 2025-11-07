Sign up
Previous
Photo 3821
Tiny Forest Life
We got in close to take a picture of these tiny mushrooms on today's hike and only then noticed the millipede on the branch above them.
This week's 52 week challenge "Black and white".
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
Tags
52wc-2025-w45
