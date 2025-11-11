Previous
Outrigger Canoe View by kimmer50
Photo 3824

Outrigger Canoe View

A great paddle today, a few birds on the pilings, blue sky, what could be better!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact