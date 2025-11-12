Previous
Rescue by kimmer50
Photo 3826

Rescue

This little rose, a favourite, had been engulfed by a rogue lily. We were able to move it to a new location and it is recovering.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
