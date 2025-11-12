Sign up
Photo 3826
Rescue
This little rose, a favourite, had been engulfed by a rogue lily. We were able to move it to a new location and it is recovering.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
12th November 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
