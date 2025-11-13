Previous
Treasured Gift by kimmer50
Photo 3826

Treasured Gift

My recently-widowed neighbour is moving to a retirement home and is giving away her things. We were the lucky recipients of this turtle dish.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
