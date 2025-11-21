Sign up
Photo 3835
Gingerbread Cat
An absolutely incredible gingerbread creation at the annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. This is all handmade from gingerbread and icing.
21st November 2025
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
21st November 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
