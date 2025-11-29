Previous
Waterfront Sculpture by kimmer50
Photo 3842

Waterfront Sculpture

This is a very unique sculpture down by the harbour, one that moves with the wind. It represents the purple martins that nest along the waterways.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact