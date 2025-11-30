Previous
Bouncy Egg by kimmer50
Bouncy Egg

I did a fun science experiment with my grandsons, a bouncy egg. We soaked the egg in vinegar for 48 hours which dissolves the shell and makes the egg bouncy and translucent. A little tealight underneath and we had a nightlight!
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
