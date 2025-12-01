Previous
PWHL Barbie by kimmer50
Photo 3844

PWHL Barbie

I was amazed to see this at Costco today! It is a Barbie doll that depicts the Canadian Professional Womens' Hockey League. My daughter has played womens' hockey for 35 years now and we are thrilled to see its popularity increase to this level.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year thirteen! This has been such fun I'm happy to continue on for another year. I don't use my "big Camera" as much...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact