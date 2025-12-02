Previous
Surprise Flowers by kimmer50
Photo 3846

Surprise Flowers

I have been a little down lately and arrived home to find flowers from my husband. Such a lift!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact