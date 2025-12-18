Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3862
What the Heck
I am a volunteer in a recreational paddling club. A member we expelled has been filing numerous disputes against us. This is my affidavit in response to his most recent BC Supreme Court filing. That's a lot of paperwork. Yeesh.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
4227
photos
18
followers
28
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Taken
18th December 2025 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close