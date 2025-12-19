Previous
Flight by kimmer50
Photo 3863

Flight

These northern flickers are difficult to catch in flight like this one in my back yard. If I open the door for better viewing they'll fly away so I have to try catching them through the windows. Every once in a while it seems to work.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact