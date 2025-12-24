Previous
Christmas Present by kimmer50
Photo 3868

Christmas Present

This was the best Christmas present ever. My husband (for various reasons) has not played the piano in a few years. Today he played for an hour and a half.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1059% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact