Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3870
Rainy Rosebud
We have had rain for a few weeks now, heavy rain. Today there waa a small break so I took the opportunity to capture this shot of a small rose in the back yard.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
4235
photos
18
followers
28
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
26th December 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close