Rainy Rosebud by kimmer50
Photo 3870

Rainy Rosebud

We have had rain for a few weeks now, heavy rain. Today there waa a small break so I took the opportunity to capture this shot of a small rose in the back yard.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
