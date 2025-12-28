Previous
Old Santa by kimmer50
Photo 3872

Old Santa

This is one of our long-time favourite Christmas placemats. One of our grandsons today asked what Santa had in his hand. The other said "It's a cane. See..he looks old and sad". Okay, so maybe we get rid of these placemats...yeesh!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact