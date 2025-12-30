Sign up
Photo 3874
Shelter for the Feeder
I keep my hummungbird feeders up year-round but when it rains they get diluted. My husband found this feeder umbrella for Christmas and it should keep the rain out.
30th December 2025
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
Photo Details
