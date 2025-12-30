Previous
Shelter for the Feeder by kimmer50
Photo 3874

Shelter for the Feeder

I keep my hummungbird feeders up year-round but when it rains they get diluted. My husband found this feeder umbrella for Christmas and it should keep the rain out.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
