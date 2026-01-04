Previous
Next
Current Mood by kimmer50
Photo 3879

Current Mood

It's still raining...makes it hard to get excited about the new year.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I hear you on that. Today, we are so lucky to have blue sky and no rain. So we got out for an early morning walk. More rain predicted for tomorrow. Interesting little giraffe and beautiful textured rocks.
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact