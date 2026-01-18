Previous
The Magic Couch Trick by kimmer50
Photo 3893

The Magic Couch Trick

Well, here is the couch from yesterday. It has magically opened up into something my grandsons can use for play when they come for sleepovers.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
