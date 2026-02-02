Previous
Earth Drums by kimmer50
Photo 3908

Earth Drums

Indigenous carvings inviting those walking by to create music using the palm of their hand. The sound is heard but also resonates below the ground into the earth.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact