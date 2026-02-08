Previous
What's Happening? by kimmer50
Photo 3914

What's Happening?

I see ships passing through here in front of the house on a regular basis but this one shows that it's at anchor. It has a small towing vessel behind it.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year fourteen! What an amazing journey this has been. I'm enjoying lots of time with my grandsons and getting out and about with...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact